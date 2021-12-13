LOCAL STANDINGS Dec 13, 2021 Dec 13, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BIG 9 CONFERENCEBoys basketball (Overall, Conference)Mankato West (2-0, 2-0)Austin (1-1, 1-0)Northfield (1-1, 1-1)Rochester Mayo (1-0, 0-0)Owatonna (0-0, 0-0)Rochester John Marshall (0-0, 0-0)Albert Lea (0-1, 0-0)Faribault (0-1, 0-0)Rochester Century (0-1, 0-0)Red Wing (2-1, 0-1)Mankato East (1-2, 0-1)Winona (0-1, 0-1)Girls basketball (Overall, Conference)Austin (3-0, 2-0)Albert Lea (2-1, 2-0)Mankato East (1-1, 1-0)Mankato West (3-1, 3-1)Rochester Mayo (2-1, 1-1)Rochester John Marshall (1-1, 1-1)Winona (1-2, 1-2)Northfield (1-3, 1-2)Rochester Century (1-1, 0-1)Owatonna (1-2, 0-1)Red Wing (1-2, 0-1)Faribault (0-3, 0-2)Boys hockeyMankato East, 6 pointsNorthfield, 4 pointsFaribault, 4 pointsRochester Century, 4 pointsRochester Mayo, 2 pointsRochester John Marshall, 2 pointsMankato West, 2 pointsAlbert Lea, 0 pointsAustin, 0 pointsRed Wing, 0 pointsWinona, 0 pointsOwatonna, 0 pointsBoys swimming and divingAustin, 1-0Mankato East, 1-0Rochester Century, 1-0Rochester John Marshall, 1-0Rochester Mayo, 1-0Winona, 1-0Albert Lea, 0-1Faribault, 0-1Mankato West, 0-1Northfield, 0-1Owatonna, 0-1Red Wing, 0-1WrestlingAlbert Lea, 1-0Mankato West, 1-0Owatonna, 1-0Austin, 1-1Rochester Mayo, 0-0Faribault, 0-0Northfield, 0-0Mankato East, 0-0Winona, 0-1Rochester Century, 0-1Rochester John Marshall, 0-1GOPHER CONFERENCEBoys basketballEast (Overall, Conference, Division)Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1, 1-0, 0-0)Hayfield (2-1, 0-0, 0-0)Bethlehem Academy (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)Randolph (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)Triton (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)Blooming Prairie (0-1, 0-1, 0-0)West (Overall, Conference, Division)JWP (2-0, 1-0, 1-0)NRHEG (1-1, 1-1, 0-0)Maple River (3-0, 0-0, 0-0)WEM (2-1, 0-0, 0-0)Medford (0-2, 0-0, 0-0)USC (0-2, 0-1, 0-1)Girls basketballEast (Overall, Conference, Division)Hayfield (5-0, 1-0, 1-0)Randolph (1-4, 1-0, 1-0)Blooming Prairie (1-3, 1-1, 1-0)Bethlehem Academy (1-2, 0-1, 0-1)Triton (1-3, 0-1, 0-1)Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-4, 0-2, 0-1)West (Overall, Conference, Division)NRHEG (4-0, 3-0, 1-0)Medford (3-1, 1-0, 1-0)Maple River (2-1, 1-0, 1-0)JWP (1-2, 1-1, 1-1)WEM (1-3, 0-1, 0-1)USC (0-2, 0-2, 0-2) Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Riley family finds snowflake ornament in 2nd Northfield hunt success Carleton creators of Oregon Trail celebrate 50th anniversary Archer House deemed 'structurally substandard' as demolition nears Santa Claus to take another ride on St. Peter firetrucks Charges filed after woman allegedly steals ring from jewelry store Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web British Study Shows Vaccines Weaken Against Omicron, but Boosters Help U.S. COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 800,000 Edwardsville chief on Amazon warehouse: ‘It was definitely one of our worst days’ Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering