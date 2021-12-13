BIG 9 CONFERENCE

Boys basketball (Overall, Conference)

Mankato West (2-0, 2-0)

Austin (1-1, 1-0)

Northfield (1-1, 1-1)

Rochester Mayo (1-0, 0-0)

Owatonna (0-0, 0-0)

Rochester John Marshall (0-0, 0-0)

Albert Lea (0-1, 0-0)

Faribault (0-1, 0-0)

Rochester Century (0-1, 0-0)

Red Wing (2-1, 0-1)

Mankato East (1-2, 0-1)

Winona (0-1, 0-1)

Girls basketball (Overall, Conference)

Austin (3-0, 2-0)

Albert Lea (2-1, 2-0)

Mankato East (1-1, 1-0)

Mankato West (3-1, 3-1)

Rochester Mayo (2-1, 1-1)

Rochester John Marshall (1-1, 1-1)

Winona (1-2, 1-2)

Northfield (1-3, 1-2)

Rochester Century (1-1, 0-1)

Owatonna (1-2, 0-1)

Red Wing (1-2, 0-1)

Faribault (0-3, 0-2)

Boys hockey

Mankato East, 6 points

Northfield, 4 points

Faribault, 4 points

Rochester Century, 4 points

Rochester Mayo, 2 points

Rochester John Marshall, 2 points

Mankato West, 2 points

Albert Lea, 0 points

Austin, 0 points

Red Wing, 0 points

Winona, 0 points

Owatonna, 0 points

Boys swimming and diving

Austin, 1-0

Mankato East, 1-0

Rochester Century, 1-0

Rochester John Marshall, 1-0

Rochester Mayo, 1-0

Winona, 1-0

Albert Lea, 0-1

Faribault, 0-1

Mankato West, 0-1

Northfield, 0-1

Owatonna, 0-1

Red Wing, 0-1

Wrestling

Albert Lea, 1-0

Mankato West, 1-0

Owatonna, 1-0

Austin, 1-1

Rochester Mayo, 0-0

Faribault, 0-0

Northfield, 0-0

Mankato East, 0-0

Winona, 0-1

Rochester Century, 0-1

Rochester John Marshall, 0-1

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Boys basketball

East (Overall, Conference, Division)

Kenyon-Wanamingo (2-1, 1-0, 0-0)

Hayfield (2-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Bethlehem Academy (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Randolph (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Triton (1-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Blooming Prairie (0-1, 0-1, 0-0)

West (Overall, Conference, Division)

JWP (2-0, 1-0, 1-0)

NRHEG (1-1, 1-1, 0-0)

Maple River (3-0, 0-0, 0-0)

WEM (2-1, 0-0, 0-0)

Medford (0-2, 0-0, 0-0)

USC (0-2, 0-1, 0-1)

Girls basketball

East (Overall, Conference, Division)

Hayfield (5-0, 1-0, 1-0)

Randolph (1-4, 1-0, 1-0)

Blooming Prairie (1-3, 1-1, 1-0)

Bethlehem Academy (1-2, 0-1, 0-1)

Triton (1-3, 0-1, 0-1)

Kenyon-Wanamingo (0-4, 0-2, 0-1)

West (Overall, Conference, Division)

NRHEG (4-0, 3-0, 1-0)

Medford (3-1, 1-0, 1-0)

Maple River (2-1, 1-0, 1-0)

JWP (1-2, 1-1, 1-1)

WEM (1-3, 0-1, 0-1)

USC (0-2, 0-2, 0-2)

