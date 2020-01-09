The Waseca boys hockey team pulled off an overtime thriller against Dodge County this past Thursday defeating them 4-3.
It was a hard fought earned win and Ben Priebe helped lead the Bluejays after scoring two goals on the evening. Priebe helped Waseca hit the scoreboard first after scoring the only goal of the first period at the 11:22 mark after he received an assist from Marcus Priebe on which he was able to capitalize on.
Dodge County got things going in the second period during a powerplay after Jake Isaak connected on a pass to Brody Lamn who was able to slap in a goal to tie things up at one apiece. In the final seconds of the second period Lamb was able to sneak in an unassisted goal to help give his team the lead going into the final period.
Lamb was not done there yet and recorded a hat trick at the 8:23 mark in the third period to help push his team to a commanding 3-1 lead with half a period to play. The Bluejays stayed in attack mode and it paid off after Tylor Nordquist hit Jagger Johnson with a pass who was able to find the back of the net, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Ben Priebe pulled off his second goal of the night and got the crowd absolutely roaring as he knotted the game up at three apiece after catching an assist from senior Jack Rolling.
In the overtime period things went back-and-forth down the ice until Rolling found Charlie Huttemier who slotted a pass to Johnson and he was able to slap in the game winning goal for the Bluejays, giving them a 4-3 victory.
Dodge County pounded on shots all night long and recorded 48 in total which gave Waseca goalkeeper Ben Diedrich 45 saves during the intense win. Dodge County goalkeeper Isaac Dale accumulated 21 saves in the loss.
Waseca is riding the wave of a three game win streak and will try to make that four on Thursday evening as they host Minnesota River at 7:30 p.m. The Bluejays are currently holding a 7-4 record on the season.