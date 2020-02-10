WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Men’s basketball at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Men’s basketball at Concordia College, 5:15 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Concordia College, 7:15 p.m.

Raider sports

Alpine ski at MSHSL state finals, Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik

THURSDAY, FEB. 13

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Wrestling vs. St. John’s, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Girls hockey vs. Farmington, 5 p.m., Owatonna Four Seasons Centre, Section 1AA final

Wrestling vs. Austin/Rochester John Marshall, 7 p.m., Northfield High School

Boys hockey at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m., Prairie Island Arena

Rocket sports

Girls basketball vs. Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Women’s track at St. Thomas Invite, 3 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA Regional, Marquette, Michigan

Men’s tennis vs. Hamline, 2 p.m., Bloomington Life Time Fitness

Men’s and women’s track at St. Thomas Invite, 3 p.m.

Men’s hockey vs. St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Women’s hockey at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Raider sports

Nordic ski at MSHSL state finals, Giant’s Ridge, Biwabik

Gymnastics at Section 1AA championships, 6 p.m., Rochester Century High School

Boys basketball at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Boys basketball vs. Glenville-Emmons, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

Carleton sports

Men’s and women’s track at Kelly Family Meet of the Hearts, 10:30 a.m., Northfield

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Men’s basketball vs. St. Olaf, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. St. Olaf, 3 p.m.

Men’s tennis at UW-Eau Claire, 3 p.m.

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving at MIAC Championships, 10:30 a.m., University of Minnesota

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA Regional, Marquette, Michigan

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Championships, Houghton, Michigan

Women’s tennis vs. Hamline, 1 p.m., Bloomington Life Time Fitness

Men’s basketball at Carleton, 1 p.m.

Women’s hockey vs. St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball at Carleton, 3 p.m.

Men’s hockey at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Softball vs. Bethany Lutheran, 7 p.m. (DH), Mankato, Maverick All-Sports Dome

Raider sports

Weightlifting at Lakeville South Invite, 9 a.m.

Wrestling at Section 1AA team championships, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Rochester Civic Center

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

St. Olaf sports

Men’s and women’s alpine ski at USCSA Regional, Marquette, Michigan

Men’s and women’s nordic ski at CCSA Championships, Houghton, Michigan

MONDAY, FEB. 17

Rocket sports

Boys basketball at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 18

Raider sports

Boys basketball at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Rocket sports

Boys basketball at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments