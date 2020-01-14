From left, Greyson Martinson, Ollie Moseley, Connor Martinson and Haley Martinson skate on the Martinsons’ backyard rink on Nov. 13, 2019, in Duluth. The Martinsons use a company called NiceRink to create their backyard hockey rink. The company supplies everything from the liner to contain the water to boards and resurfacers. (Derek Montgomery for MPR News)