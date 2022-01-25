To Editor: 

I am so excited to read about the plan that the Minnesota House Climate Caucus has just released. It calls for investments in weatherization assistance for families across Minnesota so that we can all have warm houses without such high utility bills. It calls for expanded public transportation in greater Minnesota so that more people can get to work and school without depending on a second car. It also calls for electric charging stations across Minnesota so that, as we make the change to electric vehicles, rural areas and low income areas will not be left out. The plan calls for planting 5 million trees per year across Minnesota to help mitigate the effects of climate change. It calls for support for various soil health investments like support for cover crops and alternative perennial crops so that our food supply and farm incomes are more resilient. All this and much more. As the Minnesota budget has a current surplus of 7.7 billion dollars, we certainly have the money for this much needed investment to improve our relation with the earth and provide good paying jobs that support our local communities. Join me in thanking the Minnesota House Climate Caucus for their leadership in creating a plan that will benefit Northfield and all of Minnesota.

Leota Goodney

Northfield

