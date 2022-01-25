...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
I am so excited to read about the plan that the Minnesota House Climate Caucus has just released. It calls for investments in weatherization assistance for families across Minnesota so that we can all have warm houses without such high utility bills. It calls for expanded public transportation in greater Minnesota so that more people can get to work and school without depending on a second car. It also calls for electric charging stations across Minnesota so that, as we make the change to electric vehicles, rural areas and low income areas will not be left out. The plan calls for planting 5 million trees per year across Minnesota to help mitigate the effects of climate change. It calls for support for various soil health investments like support for cover crops and alternative perennial crops so that our food supply and farm incomes are more resilient. All this and much more. As the Minnesota budget has a current surplus of 7.7 billion dollars, we certainly have the money for this much needed investment to improve our relation with the earth and provide good paying jobs that support our local communities. Join me in thanking the Minnesota House Climate Caucus for their leadership in creating a plan that will benefit Northfield and all of Minnesota.