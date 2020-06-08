J’anna Cindrich, daughter of Wesley and Helen Bednar of Le Center, graduated from Tri-City United High School.

“A wise woman once told me that there are two types of people in this world, you have students and teachers,” Helen Bednar said. “Now more than ever I know what she meant by this, especially being a mother of an autistic child. J’anna has taught me how to become a stronger mother. I’m proud to say she is graduating high school this year. She doesn’t need a cap or gown. All that I’m asking for is she be treated equally and that she’s recognized for the hard work she put in.”

“Thank you, J’anna, for showing us the way. We love you. — Mom, Dad, and Gabriel.”