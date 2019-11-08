LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles in the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Auburn, in Baton Rouge, La. For the first time in college football history, there will be two games matching teams of at least 8-0 on the same day, according to ESPN Facts and Info. In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, LSU and the Crimson Tide will play the first regular-season game matching AP Nos. 1 and 2 since 2011 _ when No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama 9-6 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)