Thursday, Feb 6
Men's Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 2-4 p.m., St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
What is Love? Love in our Friendships• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis' The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Friday, Feb 7
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Feb 8
St. Peter Baseball Association - Summer Registration• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., St. Peter Community Center - Senior Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Registration for youth ages 8-18. Ron , rguappone.spba@gmail.com, 507-508-7308. http://stpeterbaseball.com.
Winter Walk• 1 p.m., at River's Edge Hospital. Start and finish at new main entrance on Sunrise Dr. Coffee, hot cocoa and cookies in the new dining room, free gift to first 50 guests - free and open to all.
WinterSlam Demolition Derby• 2 p.m., at Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St., St. Peter.
St. Peter High School All Night Graduation Party Fundraiser• 4:30-7 p.m., at St. Peter American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau, St. Peter. Chili Supper. Cost $6. per person (3 yrs and under are free).
Sunday, Feb 9
Omelette Breakfast• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., at American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter. Cost $10. Help support our Veterans.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Monday, Feb 10
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors' Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Feb 11
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Homeschool Series: Cross-Country Skiing• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Programs designed just for homeschool classes. Learn about cross-country ski equipment and techniques before embarking on a beginner rated tour. All equipment provided. Ages 10 plus. Reservations required online by February 9 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Feb 12
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Fruit and Vegetable Farmer to Farmer• 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter. This event will serve as an opportunity for fruit and vegetables growers to connect in an informal space. Please RSVP at z.umn.edu/FruitandVegRetreats
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Feb 13
Men's Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Senior Linkage Line Health Insurance Counseling• 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, 201 N Broad St Ste 102, Mankato. This is a free service provided by the Minnesota Board on Aging. Info, over-the-phone counseling, or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-333-2433.
Nellie and Lena: The Battle for Sufferage and Civil Rights in North Star Country• 11 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center Room 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. This program examines the early 20th-century activism of suffragist Nellie Griswold Francis and civil rights lawyer Lena O. Smith to dismantle intersectional discriminations again black women in Minnesota. Cost is $5.
What is Love? Love in our Romance• 7-8 p.m., st St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis' The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church.