Wednesday, Nov. 20
Lunch and Learn: What's in a Spice Cake?• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Catered meal and nature presentation. What are the botanical and geographic origins of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla, sugar, etc.? How are the plant parts harvested and processed? How do some of these ingredients relate to historical events? Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$12, $10 members. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo• 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table• 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Nov. 22
Preschool Storytime• 10:30-11 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale. Books and crafts suitable for preschoolers.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Paper Making Holiday Cards• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Show your loved ones (and the earth) how much you care by making and decorating new paper from recycled paper. Come when you can and leave when you must. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 5073327151.$7/family; $5/member family. http://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market Opening Day• 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, FARIBAULT. The Faribault Winter Farmers' Market creates a space for local residence to buy locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season while promoting small farmers, producers and bakers. Find local food, fiber and products of the farm including apples, canned goods, breads, fruit butters, house plants, succulents, Icelandic wool yarn, raw wool fiber, bedding, lamb meat, chicken eggs, duck eggs, pork products, barbecue sauce, pizza sauce, relishes, candies, pesto, sauerkraut, pickles, herbs and spice blends, jams, jellies raw and infused honey, maple syrup, wax product, salsa, cookies, alpaca fiber yarn, hats, mittens, 100% grassfed beef, locally roasted coffee, wild Alaskan fresh and smoked salmon, gluten free and dairy free baked goods.There will be live music and special event of local cider, wine and beer tasting on opening day. The Faribault Winter Farmers' Market is open 1:00-4:00pm at the Paradise Center for the Arts. Tiffany Tripp, faribaultwintermarket@gmail.com, 5074918188. https://www.facebook.com/faribaultwinterfarmersmarket/
Legion Bingo• 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Monday, Nov. 25
St. Olaf College Brass Chamber Night• 7-8:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Brass students present a brass chamber recital. Works range from classical to contemporary. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568.
Tri-City United School Board Work Session• 6 p.m., TCU-Lonsdale, 1000 Idaho St. SW, Lonsdale. In the school's media center.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Free Meal at the Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Beef stew, dinner roll, fruit, relishes, dessert
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Community Ed. Family Fun and Literacy Night• 6-7 p.m., TCU-LeCenter, 160 Mill Avenue, LeCenter. Evening of fun celebrating bi-lingual literacy - with a petting zoo. This is a family event, all ages welcome. No preregistration required.
Suicide Grief Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 302 2nd St. NE, New Prague. For those who have lost a loved one to suicide. Enter through the emergency room doors (southwest entrance) and take the southeast elevator (#2) to the lower level (B) and follow the signs to the Jameen Mape Conference Center. Tom Handrich, 952-445-0107.