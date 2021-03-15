Until further notice, Semcac Senior Dining will not be serving a noon meal at Buckham West Senior Center. But an order may be called in and picked up instead. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Advance order is required by calling 332-7357 or 332-7680. Curbside pickup is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

March 18 - Chef salad: lettuce, tomato, cucumbers and boiled egg, ham and cheese strips, dressing, muffin and Hawaiian Cake

March 19 - Vegetable lasagna, garlic bread, toss salad w/dressing, fruit salad and cookie

March 22 - Swiss steak/gravy, mashed potatoes, corn and fruit cup

March 23 - Chicken chili, corn bread, cottage cheese/peach and walnut dream bar

March 24 - Chicken broccoli bake, cranberry bog salad, romaine lettuce, muffin and snickerdoodle brownie

