On Wednesday morning, the first two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the illness the virus causes, COVID-19, were reported in Nicollet County. Even before the confirmations, the community of St. Peter, like seemingly every other in the state and nation, had already been rocked in a way that will be hard to describe years from now.
“It’s like a insane blizzard is landing on us and not going away for months,” said Patrick’s On Third owner John Mayer Tuesday afternoon.
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness, ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a new strain that was discovered in 2019 and has not been previously identified in humans. Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath; for most, it is not considered deadly, but for some, particularly those of older age or those with chronic medical conditions, the disease can be fatal.
The coronavirus has made its way across the globe, causing thousands of deaths and entire countries to shut down to stop the spread. So an invisible enemy is wreaking its havoc all around the world, and St. Peter was feeling the impact just in its, and the state’s, preparation for the contagion.
Gov. Walz announced schools would be closed statewide late last week and then he announced restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering places would need to shut down temporarily, too. In St. Peter and other local communities, events are being postponed and canceled faster than Facebook and Twitter can refresh. Businesses are closing front doors; nonprofits are ceasing operations; even the St. Peter Library and Community Center are closing down.
Of course, as one expects, residents of southern Minnesota aren’t sitting back and watching; instead, community members are searching for ways to help one another; food shelves are finding ways to stay open; hospitals and clinics are strategizing how to best serve patients of all kinds; and schools are committing to providing education and meals by whatever means necessary.
It’s exactly what local communities will need to keep doing, as the pandemic now arrives at home. See more on the first confirmed cases on 7A.