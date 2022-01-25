WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at Bethlehem Academy, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

Westfield wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Pine Island, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Blooming Prairie girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball at Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Maple River wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.

LARP wrestling at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Maple River girls basketball at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

Kenyon-Wanamingo wrestling at Cannon Falls Invite, 10 a.m.

