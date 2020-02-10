The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 12-3 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Kenyon Seniors Card Club 500• 1-3:30 p.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Adult Book Group 2• 4 p.m., Kenyon Public Library. Meets the second Thursday of each month.
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
Friday, Feb. 14
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Bridge• 9 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Story Time• 10:30 a.m., Kenyon Public Library.
School's Out Adventure Days: All Around the World• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child,
Saturday, Feb. 15
Kenyon Food Shelf• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 309 Forest St., Kenyon. Newcomers welcome. Call: 507-491-2725.
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Monday, Feb. 17
SEMCAC Senior Dining• 11:30 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Daily. Call Helen Aase at 789-5315 to hear the menu; purchase dining tickets at Security State Bank of Kenyon.
Kenyon Food Shelf• 3-6 p.m., Kenyon Food Shelf, 98 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. Contact 507-789-6162 for eligibility and details.
School's Out Adventure Days: Kitchen Science• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Whist• 8:45-11:15 a.m., Gunderson Gardens, 127 Gunderson Blvd., Kenyon. New players welcome.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 108 Bullis St., Kenyon. Free exercise class for seniors.
Mental Health Support Group• 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 101 6th Ave. NW, Kasson. Free group sponsored by National Alliance on Mental Illness, for adults recovering from mental illness.
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Kenyon Seniors Card Club Euchre• 9:30 a.m., All Seasons Activity Center, 518 2nd Ave., Kenyon.
Overcomers kids club• 3-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Music room. Fun activities, songs and Christian learning. Preschool to sixth grade. Carpools available. Contact Jan Trost 789-6826.
Open Wood Carving Group• 6-10 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center. All ages and experience levels welcome. Contact: John Jirachek, 507-824-1249.
Lunch and Learn: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.