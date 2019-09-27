Accelerate Northfield has volunteer opportunities available in Northfield schools to work with elementary students on a regular basis.
According to a press release, listening to a child read, helping with vocabulary words, or reviewing basic math facts are just some of the volunteer activities available through the elementary schools.
Common Good RSVP partners with agencies to bring them life-experienced volunteers who are over age 55. Catholic Charities facilitates the Common Good Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and has partnered with the Northfield Public Schools to provide volunteers supportive benefits at no cost to the school or the volunteer. These free benefits for volunteers 55 and over include mileage reimbursement, supplemental accident and liability insurance, and ongoing volunteer support and recognition.
The release states to find out how you can make a difference helping students in the Northfield Elementary Schools and receive these free volunteer benefits. attend an event at 9 a.m. Oct. 9 at FiftyNorth, in room 103, for a brief informational meeting. Refreshments will be provided. Those interested in attending are advised to call Michael Maas with any questions at (507) 450-1518.