In this April 9, 2007, file photo, peanut vendor Richard Aller tosses a bag to a buyer during the Los Angeles Dodgers home opener baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles. Most teams and leagues are reticent to discuss the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic. There’s a loss that’s going to take place industry-wise. It’s simply unavoidable,” said Marc Ganis, the co-founder of Chicago-based consulting firm SportsCorp. “If they can come back, they can reduce the loss for the players, the coaches, the people who work the ticket booths. The ushers, the security people, the parking lot attendants and concessionaires. All of these people — thousands for a football game or baseball game. These are the people that need money, who need to work.” (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)