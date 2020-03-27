Pope Francis delivers the Urbi and Orbi prayer (Latin for To the City and To the World) in an empty St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Friday, March 27, 2020. Praying in a desolately empty St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis on Friday likened the coronavirus pandemic to a storm laying bare illusions that people can be self-sufficient and instead finds “all of us fragile and disoriented” and needing each other’s help and comfort. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP)