The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has a new Artist grant of $1,500 with the purpose of providing more flexible support to artists so that they can continue to be creative during the COVID-19 health situation. The Artist Development Grant of $1,500 has a deadline of June 1, 2020, and is funded by the McKnight Foundation. The grant may be used for supplies, equipment, mentorships, and expenses that advance your artistic career or professional development in dance, literature, media arts, music, theater or visual art, noted Brenda Byron, Executive Director.
This grant is for artists at all stages of development and you must live in the nine-county area including Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan Counties. Check out the grant guidelines at: http://www.plrac.org/Grants2020/Artist/2021_Artist_Grant_%20Guidelines.pdf
There will be an Artist Grant Writing Workshop on Tuesday, May 5, at 5 p.m. Brenda Byron, will conduct an online webinar about the new guidelines for the grant program, project timelines, and what projects can be funded. Please email plrac@hickorytech.net to register. There is an online application form on their website http://www.plrac.org/grants.html