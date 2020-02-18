Waseca head coach Seth Anderson didn’t leave completely Fairmont completely satisfied following a 73-52 win for the Bluejays.
Waseca (20-5, 10-0 Big South East) shot 45 percent from the field, including just 25 percent on 3-point attempts but the Class 2A, second-ranked Bluejays got a big game from Andrew Morgan to make up for some of the deficiencies.
Morgan scored 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds while blocking five shots. Ryan Dufault scored 19 points and dished out nine assists while Zach Hoehn connected on four 3-pointers in the first half to finish with 12 points.
Wyatt Frank led the Cardinals (13-8, 6-4 Big South East) with 20 points and Jack Hested had 15 points.
Waseca led 42-23 at halftime.
The Bluejays will get a rematch Friday with Marshall, the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A, for the Big South Conference title at 7:15 p.m. in Waseca. The Tigers defeated Waseca 70-59 Feb. 1 in Marshall.
Waseca clinches Big South East division
Waseca wrapped up a trip to the Big South Conference title game Friday with an 83-52 victory over Blue Earth Area in Blue Earth.
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays (19-5, 9-0 Big South East) completed an undefeated run through the Big South Conference East division and will get to face Marshall Friday in Waseca. The Tigers, who are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, defeated Waseca 70-59 Feb. 1 in Marshall.
The Bluejays shot 55 percent from the field against the Buccaneers (9-9, 3-6 Big South East) and got a game-high 22 points from Kyreese Willingham. Willingham shot 9-for-12 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers. He also had five assists.
Andrew Morgan finished with a double-double after scoring 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. Matt Seberson scored 16 points as well and Ryan Dufault added 13 points. Dufault and Morgan each had six assists as well.
Waseca led 44-28 at halftime and held Blue Earth to 24 points in the second half.