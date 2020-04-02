The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, April 08
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting-- 8:30-10 a.m., In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and local, community responses, BNI meetings will be held in an online format for the foreseeable future and will not gather in a physical meeting location. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Red Cross Blood Drive-- 1-7 p.m., Lonsdale American Legion, 115 2nd Ave. NW, Lonsdale.
Thursday, April 09
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.