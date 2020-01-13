The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Senior Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. BM Voice Education major, Andrew Gonzalez.
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Storytime-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Lasagna Dinner-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Faribault Moose Lodge, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Friday, Jan. 17
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
American Legion ribs supper-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Ribs supper plus various entrees; includes salad bar. 507-334-8784.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Senior Voice Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Senior vocal music education majors Emma Bergman (mezzo) and Felisa Armitage (mezzo).
Faculty Recital-- 8:15-9:45 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Featuring Catherine Ramirez, flute, and Christopher Atzinger, piano.
Basket Suppers-- 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Bonnie Mechura, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
Owatonna Youth Bowling-- 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training-- 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Faribault Fire Hall, 122 NW 2nd St., Faribault. Learn how to be better prepared for the next emergency and disaster. Fire Chief Dienst at 333-0396 or Debra Petersen at 332-0294.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Front Line Honors Ceremony-- 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
Omelet Breakfast-- 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Euchre-- 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Jan. 20
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
School's Out Adventure Days: Winter Survival-- 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Learn the art of fire and shelter building. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $50/child, $40/member child.
AlAnon-- 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
District One Hospital Cancer Support Group-- 3-4:30 p.m., District One Hospital, 200 State Ave., Faribault. Maintaining Nutrition Through Cancer led by Jenny Kath, registered dietitian at District One Hospital's Administrative Conference Room on the main level. Kayla Fitzpatrick, Kayla.Nelson@Allina.com, 507-497-3721.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Learn to Ski-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151. $15/person, $10/member.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Meatloaf cups, scalloped potatoes, corn, fruit, relishes, brownie
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Junior Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Anne Amen.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club-- 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Storytime-- 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting-- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear-- 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Storytime-- 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
Disabled American Veterans-- 7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St NE. Minnesota Chapter #20. Contact Larry Parkos at 507-838-5140.