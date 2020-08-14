In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith (22) defends against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. No team in the NFC is spending more salary cap space on safeties than the Minnesota Vikings, who will be counting on Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris to support a secondary in transition after the departure of their top three cornerbacks from last season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)