A relentless Prior Lake offensive attack ended Faribault’s season Thursday night at Bell Field in the Region 3C playoffs.
After totaling 19 hits, the Mudcats clinched a spot in the Class C state tournament with an 11-3 victory against the Lakers, who finish one win short from a trip to state.
Faribault initially grabbed a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Prior Lake stacked up five runs in the top of the second and the Lakers were unable to score again in addition to committing four errors to aid the opposition.
Jack Helgeson started on mound for Faribault and lasted six innings while surrendering seven runs (six earned), 13 hits, walking no one and striking out four. Tyler Francis handled the final three innings in relief while giving up four runs (three earned), six hits and a walk in addition to four strikeouts.
For Prior Lake, Alex Wattermann started and fired seven innings. He allowed only the three first-inning runs, six hits, walked three and struck out five. Zach Lovera pitched two scoreless innings of relief to finish the game while allowing no hits, walking one and striking out one batter.
Danny Pierce and Mike Carpentier both finished with a pair of hits for the Lakers, while Pierce scored a run and Carpentier added an RBI. Mitch Johnson and Matt Lane accounted for the other two Faribault hits, while Johnson also scored a run, drove in a run and worked a walk. Joey Grote drew a pair of walks as well.
Corbin Cross paced the Mudcat offense with five hits — including a double — while Jonny Houston tripled. Houston, Luke Weber and Jack Lehrer all drove in a pair of runs.
Along with Prior Lake, Union Hill, New Prague and St. Patrick advanced to the state tournament out of Region 3C.
Faribault finishes the season with a 6-7 record.