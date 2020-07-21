The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Saturday, July 25
Story Adventures on Facebook Live!• 10-10:30 a.m., Start your adventure with a story read by one of the staff or volunteers. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.
Faribault Farmers' Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Faribault Farmers' Market at Central Park, 6th St NW, Faribault. Fresh, local vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, canned goods, honey, maple syrup, flowers, soaps, and more. All vendors are located within 15 miles of Faribault. The farmers' market occurs rain or shine. Donna Bauer, garden2534@yahoo.com, 507-332-8283.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Monday, July 27
Adult Book Group 1• 1:30 p.m., Meets last Monday of each month. 507-789-6821.
Wednesday, July 29
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted. Call 507-332-4123 or 507-789-5376 with any questions.
Book-a-Lunch• 11 a.m., On the grass across from Veterans' Memorial Park (between Langford Ave. & Hwy. 56), weather pending. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and/or a snack while a few children's books are read. Recommended for ages birth through age 10.