This Nov. 17, 1982 photo shows Minnesota Vikings Matt Blair. Blair, one of the great linebackers in Minnesota Vikings history and a six-time Pro Bowler who played in two Super Bowls, has died. He was 70 years old. Blair, who had been suffering from dementia, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 after an extended period in hospice care, according to the Star Tribune. (Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via AP)