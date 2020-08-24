The NFL’s process to test for COVID-19 has raised questions and concerns, two-plus weeks before the league plans to kick off the season during a pandemic. BioReference Laboratories said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 an isolated contamination caused 77 most likely false positive results at its lab in New Jersey. Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had one of the false positive tests, triggering anxiety for him at home with his wife and three children when was informed. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)