The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced its annual men’s soccer awards on Tuesday.
Augsburg midfielder Lionel Vang earned top honors as the conference’s Player of the Year, while St. Thomas head coach Jon Lowery was named Coach of the Year. The MIAC also announced its All-Conference, honorable mention, and All-Sportsmanship Teams.
In addition to individual awards, the conference also honored Carleton College as this year’s Sportsmanship Award recipient. The award honors the team with the lowest per-game card accumulation in Conference play, in a system where red cards are worth two points and yellow cards are worth one.
This year’s All-Conference team included 22 players — the top 20 field players and top two goalkeepers. Augsburg’s Lionel Vang became just the 15th player in conference history to be named All-MIAC in four consecutive men’s soccer seasons. Five players — Augsburg’s Daniel Hedstrom, Carleton’s Marco da Cunha, Gustavus’ Matt Gibbons, Saint John’s Leighton Lommel, and St. Thomas’ Jack Barry — earned All-MIAC distinction for the second consecutive season. Regular season conference co-champions Gustavus and St. Thomas each had four All-Conference selections, while Augsburg, Carleton, Macalester, Saint John’s, and St. Olaf each had two and Bethel, Concordia, Hamline, and Saint Mary’s had one. Twenty additional players were named to the honorable mention squad.
De Cunha was joined by Carleton sophomore Charlie Hall on the all-conference team, while sophomore Henry Koelling and freshman Justin Crawmer were both honorable mention recipients.
Sophomore Lucas Gaulmin and junior Thierno Gueye of the St. Olaf College men’s soccer team were named to the All-Conference Team, while three Oles picked up Honorable Mention All-Conference honors.
Gaulmin and Gueye both picked up All-MIAC honors for the first times in their careers, while junior Will Douglas, freshman Lance Halberg and junior Farid Sani were named as honorable mention selections.