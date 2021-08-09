The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit southernminn.com/northfield_news.
Friday, Aug. 13
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St S, Northfield. Schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Riverwalk Market Fair• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Bridge Square, Northfield. Rain or shine. See riverwalkmarketfair.org for vendors and entertainment.
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum: Open to the Public• 1-3 p.m., Located 2 miles west of 35W at 3300 Millersburg Blvd. across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill. Learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church.
Monday, Aug. 16
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Regine at 507-301-8862 for instructions.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Rice County Immunization Clinic•1-4 p.m., Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Appointments recommended (507-332-6111), walk-ins accepted. Vaccines (subject to availability) for those 18 and younger, uninsured or on MA programs, and adults uninsured or with insurance that cover vaccines. $21.22 donation requested. Visit co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health for info on COVID vaccination clinics
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Meeting• 10:30 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St. Speaker is Mill City Senior Living Senior Executive Director Jennie Niss. All active and retired federal employees are welcome. Call 507-334-4175 with questions.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Northfield. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1.