Here’s a recap of some of the stories in the July 31 edition of the News.
Food and fun: Crazy Daze brings deals, traffic to downtown Northfield — Crazy Daze took place Thursday in downtown Northfield, bringing dozens of pop-up tents selling goods to Division Street.
Food options were available, and deals were plentiful.
Carleton student expelled for sexual assault sues college — A former Carleton College football player who was accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student after their initiation into a secret society is suing the college for expelling him.
Taariq Vanegas, 21, claims his accuser was the aggressor and that the college failed to give him a fair disciplinary hearing following the events of April 28, 2017.
Northfield Hospital & Clinics Board OKs $14.7 million expansion project — Despite a price tag nearly $2 million higher than originally expected, the Northfield Hospital & Clinics Board of Directors approved the Northfield Hospital and Clinics expansion project Thursday night.
Board action means the Northfield City Council could approve construction contracts this month, allowing for contracts to be awarded Sept. 3, and construction to begin in October.
Police hope to have body cameras in place by 2021 — The Northfield Police Department hopes to have body cameras in place for on-duty officers by 2021. Chief Monte Nelson said the budget request has been made for a few years and hopes it is included in this year’s budget.
Other stories included Northfield Hospital and Clinics wants to open same-day surgery in Lakeville, Council approves tax increment financing for townhome project, Farmington man charged in alleged knife assault, Council paves the way for Northfield Depot access road, and other stories.
