The Panther boys basketball team squeaked out an exciting victory over Bethlehem Academy as they defeated them 67-66 in the final minute of the game.
“Late in the game we were down one with less than a minute to go and Lonnie Wilson came up big with a steal and break away layup to give us the lead by one with 31.4 seconds and we were able to hold on for the win. It was an exciting game and both teams played hard,” coach Isaiah Lundberg said.
NRHEG’s Kordell Schlaak finished with 12 points in the win. Porter Peterson and Lonnie Wilson were massive contributors, recording 15 points each. Blake Ihrke had 11 and Tory Christenson posted seven. Daxter Lee chipped in four and Jack Olson had three.
“This was the most points we have scored in a game all season which we picked a good night to do that. We had a few guys that played really well on offense at different times. Our defense was ok in the first half and actually was better in the second half, but we struggled to rebound when we needed to as we gave up 17 offensive rebounds,” Lundberg said.
BA’s JJ Malecha had 15 and Justin Simones poured in 16. Kabe Robb and Bo Dienst each posted 11. Charlie King had five and Mitchell Schuenke had three. Jack Jandro chipped in five as well.
We started the game very good. We started the game on a 10-3 run. I liked our energy and played hard,” Lundberg said. “BA switched to zone on defense after starting in man and we still did a good job vs it, but we rushed some shots I thought and missed some opportunities around the basket that we should have made.”
The team is now 3-11 overall and will play on Friday against Medford. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.