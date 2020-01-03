The calendar of events is a weekly feature of the Lonsdale Area News-Review. Submit items for publication that are open to the public at lonsdalenewsreview.com. Click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Wednesday, Jan. 08
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
"Smart Driver" Refresher Class-- 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Montgomery City Hall, 201 Ash Ave. SW. Research based information to help participants update his/her driving knowledge and skills, offered to participants 50 years and older.
Water Polo-- 7-8 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Ages 16 & up - Co-Ed - Registration not required. Fast-paced, fun, and a great way to get a safe, nonimpact workout.
Thursday, Jan. 09
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12-- 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Veseli Area Lions Bar Bingo-- 7 p.m., Brewster's Bar & Grill, 9856 50th St. W., Lonsdale. Must Go Coverall each week & $1,000 progressive jack pot.
Thursday's Table-- 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Pkwy. All welcome to dine for free, sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Friday, Jan. 10
Junior Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Jessica Folson, violin Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Storytime-- 10:30 a.m., Lonsdale Public Library, 1006 NE Birch St., Lonsdale.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Learn to Ski-- 10 a.m.-12 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. January is "Learn to Ski" Month. Learn to ski from River Bend naturalists. Beginners are encouraged.$15/person, $10/member.
Faribault Winter Farmers' Market-- 1-4 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue North, Faribault, MN. Locally grown, homemade goods in the winter season. Tiffany Tripp, tatrippmn@gmail.com, 507-491-8188.
Legion Bingo-- 6:30 p.m., Saturday evenings at the Lonsdale American Legion.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Senior Recital-- 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lily Askegaard and Emily Geiger, mezzo-sopranos Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Veseli Area Lions Club-- 5 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Church, 4949 Washington St., Veseli.
Monday, Jan. 13
Faculty/Guest Recital-- 8:15-9:30 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. A Twin Cities-based chamber music collective that explores bringing engaging and interdisciplinary classical new music to performance spaces inside and outside the normative setting. Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 507-786-3568.
Ring the Bell Fitness-- 5-6 a.m., TCU High School, 700 4th St. NW, Montgomery. Led by Coach Andrew Meier. Held in the Fitness Center. Park and enter doors on the north side of the building. $75.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12-- 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Diving Camp - Grades seven - 12-- 3:30-4:30 p.m., TCU Pool, 101 2nd St. N.E., Montgomery. Learn or advance skills in one meter springboard diving. Training will include improving swimming/diving. $100. Coached by Dave DeMars.