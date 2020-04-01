<&firstgraph>Andrew Morgan, junior, Waseca — Morgan averaged 20.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds per game for the Bluejays.
<&firstgraph>Kyreese Willingham, junior, Waseca — Willingham averaged 18.7 points a game and 6.3 rebounds a game
<&firstgraph>Ryan Dufault, junior, Waseca — Dufault scored 17.9 points a game, 6.2 assists per game and nearly three steals a game.
<&firstgraph>Kobe Weimert, senior, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — Weimert did just about everything for the Bulldogs this season by averaging 21.1 points a game, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.4 steals. Weimert leaves as the record holder in single season points, single season steals, career assists, career steals, most points scored in a game, career record for 3-pointers and all-time leading scorer.
<&firstgraph>Lonnie Wilson, senior, NRHEG — Wilson led the Panthers in scoring with a 13.6 per game average and shot better than 50 percent on two-point field goals for the season. He also led the team in rebounding with 5.9 a game and steals with 2.4 a game. Wilson led the team in assists with 67.
Second Team
<&firstgraph>Matt Seberson, junior, Waseca — Seberson earned an all-conference honorable mention nod this season after finishing with a 7.3 points per game average. He also pulled down nearly four rebounds a game and shot nearly 70 percent from the field. Seberson often found himself near the basket as he had a knack for moving into the right spot as the Bluejays rotated the ball.
<&firstgraph>Zach Hoehn, junior, Waseca — Hoehn served as Waseca’s 3-point specialist and knocked them down at a 38.8 percent clip this season while averaging 7.1 points per game
<&firstgraph>Cole Gunderson, senior, JWP — Gunderson helped ease the attention Weimert faced by scoring 9.5 points per game. He shot 31.7 percent on 3-pointers to finish behind Weimert, who led the team with a 32.8 3-point shooting percentage.
<&firstgraph>Porter Peterson, sophomore, NRHEG — Peterson averaged 10.2 points a game for the Panthers and better than two assists a game in 17 games as a sophomore. Peterson shot 46 percent from the field and is one of 12 returners for NRHEG next season.
<&firstgraph>Ben Schrom, senior, JWP — Schrom chipped in 8 points a game and helped shore things up on the glass with 4.6 rebounds a game for the Bulldogs.