Semcac Senior Dining begins at 11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday at the Buckham West Senior Center. Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over; full price for under 60 is $7. Taco salad available on Tuesdays; sign-up required.
Feb. 20 — Beef Wild Rice Casserole, Carrots, Pear half/Cottage Cheese and Coconut Custard Pie. Music by Andy Speikers
Feb. 21 — Ham & Bean Soup, Cheese on Rye, PearHalf/Cranberry Sauce and Lemon Poppy Seed Cake
Feb. 24 — Ham Balls (Alt: Beef Patty), Baked Potato, Succotash and Yogurt Fruit Cup
Feb. 25 — Spaghetti, Coleslaw, Pineapple Slice/Peach Half, Garlic Bread and Pear Caramel Sauce. Music by Herb Sellner
Feb. 26 — Tator Tot Hot dish, Green Salad, Pickle Spear and Mixed Fruit Cup