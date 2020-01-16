The Waseca girls basketball team continued its strong season with another victory on Tuesday night as they defeated Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial by a score of 56-44.
Seniors Gus Boyer and Rachel Breck led the team in scoring with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Senior Hannah Potter was also in double figures as she posted 12 points in the teams win.
The girls posted a win on Saturday as well against Medford at the Kasson Mantorville tournament where the final score was 68-52. Gus Boyer recorded 21 points and Breck followed up with 18 of her own. Potter found a way to reach double digits again as she contributed 12.
“Medford is a real nice team. This was a big section win for us. We played really well for a majority of that game and lots of kids had outstanding games,” coach Joan Conway said. “It was great to see Gabby Rodriguez hit a key three point basket for us down the stretch.”
Waseca had one more dominant win this past week as they crushed Blue Earth Area this past Friday 64-33.
Gus Boyer led the team in points yet again with 16 and Brittney Draeger put herself in double digits as well with 10 points. Draeger also shot efficiently from the floor going 4-6 and 2-4 from downtown. Breck finished with 18 points going 7-13 and 4-5 from the free throw line. Sam Azure and Jaden Hiller each chipped in with four points while Kloe Wadd had five as well.
“I thought we had a real nice second half against BEA. It was nice to see confident and aggressive play from Kloe Wadd and Britt Draeger. It is always good to get a road win against a section and conference opponent,” Conway said.
Waseca will look to continue their hot roll this Thursday as they hit the road to play against Fairmont at 7:30 p.m.