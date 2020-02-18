Send submissions for the Community Events Calendar to St. Peter Herald , 311 Minnesota Ave., St. Peter, MN 56082 or news@stpeterherald.com. Items are due by noon the Friday before publication.
Thursday, Feb 20
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Lifelong Learner Lunch: Solar System• 12-1:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about the solar system and space. Lunch included. Ages 18+. Reservations required online by February 13 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
What is Love? Love given to us• 7-8 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Lectures are based on C.S. Lewis’, The 4 Loves. Presented by Pastor Jack Kelly of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Register online at www.saintpeterlutheran.org.
Theatre and Dance: The Moving Company in Residence• 8 p.m., at Gustavus Adlophus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.
Friday, Feb 21
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 12-5 p.m., at Peace Lutheran Church, 2090 Commerce Dr., North Mankato.
Pfeffer• 1:30-2:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Theatre and Dance: The Moving Company in Residence• 8 p.m., at Gustavus Adlophus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.
Saturday, Feb 22
Family Snowshoeing• 1-2:30 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Learn about snowshoe history and techniques before embarking on a snowshoe hike with a naturalist guide. All equipment provided. Ages 7+. Reservations required online by February 20 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 1-5 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Theatre and Dance: The Moving Company in Residence• 8 p.m., at Gustavus Adlophus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.
Sunday, Feb 23
Homeschool Series: Winter Ecology• 1-3 p.m., at Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Lane, Henderson. Program designed just for homeschool classes. Learn about how animals survive in the winter with an instructor. Ages 5+. Reservations required online by February 23 at www.neycenter.org or call us at 507-357-8580.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 1-5 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Theatre and Dance: The Moving Company in Residence• 2 p.m., at Gustavus Adlophus College, New Laboratory Theatre, St. Peter. Tickets available at gustavustickets.com or by calling 507-933-7590.
Schubert’s Winterreise• 5:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall, St. Peter. Featuring baritone Cory Renbarger and pianist Stephen Carlson.
Monday, Feb 24
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave., St. Peter.
St. Peter City Council• 7 p.m., Community Center-Governors’ Room, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Meeting agendas are at http://www.saintpetermn.gov/city-council-minutes-agendas-packets.
Tuesday, Feb 25
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Nicollet County Board of Commissioners• 9 a.m., Nicollet County Government Center, 501 S Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Agendas available at co.nicollet.mn.us.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Red Cross Blood Donation• 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave., St. Peter.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Feb 26
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Living Well with Chronic Pain Workshop• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 217, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Designed by Stanford University for people who have chronic pain or live with someone who does.
Thursday, Feb 27
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
The Poetics of Destruction: Jacob Stanley, Groot Artist in Residence• 8 a.m.-10 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Schaefer Art Gallery, St. Peter.
The Secret World of Art Forger Elmyr de Hory: His Portraiture on Ibiza• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at Gustavus Adolphus College, Hillstrom Museum of Art, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.