Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Saturday, July 10
Faribault Farmers Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
16th Annual International Festival Faribault• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Celebrate some of the many cultures of Faribault.
Sunday, July 11
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Annual Ice Cream Social• 4-6 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 404 Franklin St., Morristown. Barbecues, hot turkey sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, root beer floats and home-baked pies. All are welcome.
WOTM Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th St.
Monday, July 12
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Faribault American Legion Post 43 Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 16 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Owatonna Area of The Compassionate Friends: Annual Butterfly Release• 7 p.m., Morehouse Park, 350 School Street, Owatonna. Meet at the pavilion. This will take the place of our regular meeting night.
Tuesday, July 13
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault . Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Disabled American Veteran (DAV) meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Curbside Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:15-5:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 115 6th St. NW, Faribault. Roast chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit and cookie.
‘Bronzes’ gallery opening• 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owatonna Arts Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Sculptures from Faribault artist Janet Moline July 6 through Aug. 29. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Music at the July 13 opening by Dan Schwartz on the harp guitar; Hors d’oeuvers by the Depot. Open to the public.
Wednesday, July 14
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Rice SWCD Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the meeting.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free food for those in need, enter through the door in the parking lot. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, July 16 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Faribault Farmers Market• 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. All locally grown or handmade products.
Holy Smoke 2021: Doug Madow & Dr. Mike Hildebrandt• 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault. Socially distanced outdoor event.
Thursday, July 15
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Mill City Senior Living Weekly Car Show• 5:30-6 p.m., Mill City Senior Living, 1520 17th St. NW, Faribault. Contact Ryan at 507-497-2014 for more information.
Free 4-Day Meal Packs• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Faribault, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault. For kids 18 and under.
Friday, July 16
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 12:30-2:30 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW, Faribault. 507-334-2100.
Downtown Faribault Car Cruise Nights• 6-9 p.m., On Central Ave. Live DJ, food, vendors and more. Facebook.com/FaribaultMainStreet.
Outdoor Movie and Free Swim: “Mary Poppins”• 8 p.m., Faribault Aquatic Center, 1830 Alexander Drive. Until dark.