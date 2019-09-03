The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Sep 05
Faribo 4 Kids (formerly Kiwanis)-- 7 a.m., Bernie's Grill, 129 Central Ave. N. All are welcome. Call Marian Anderson at 334-0209 for more information. Judy Covert, jcovert2301@gmail.com, 5072109816.
Faribault High School Class of 1965-- 10 a.m., Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Spouses/guests invited.
Stories From the Border-- 7-8:30 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 Third Street West, Northfield. Kathy Chatelain, the ELCA Assistant to the Bishop for Global Missions, shares stories and video from interfaith border ministries in the El Paso/Las Cruces region. Opportunities for making a difference locally, register for week-long immersion/volunteer trips to the border. Refreshments. Julie Zdenek, women.stjohns500@gmail.com, 6186984870. https://stjohnsnorthfield.org/congregational-life/women/programs/.
Baby Stop-- 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night-- 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Bingo-- 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Friday, Sep 06
Bar bingo-- 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Star gazing-- 8:30-10:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One North College Street. Join Carleton's resident astronomers to view the Moon, planets, stars, nebulas and clusters. Cancelled if cloudy; notice posted at go.carleton.edu/observatory.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Saturday, Sep 07
Faribault Farmers Market-- 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Bagels & Birds-- 9:30-10:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy breakfast while watching birds. Donations appreciated. 507-332-7151. http://rbnc.org.
"This Good Earth" - Monthly Natural Textile Dying Series-- 1-5 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Avenue N., Faribault. Through September 2019, in The Paradise Center for the Arts textile lab. $40/month or $350 for all ten. Supply fee $5-$20/month. Paradise Center for the Arts, info@paradisecenterforthearts.org, 5073327372. http://paradisecenterforthearts.org/classes/#visual-arts-classes.
Al Anon Steps and Tools group-- 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
2019 Everett Ostermann Memorial Youth Mentor Hunt-- 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Labs Unlimited Kennels, 8281 190th St W, Faribault. Learning about pheasant hunting. Participants will take the field with an experienced hunter and dog after a safety orientation. Participants will practice shooting and learn how clean and cook birds they harvest. Open to youth under 18 with valid Minnesota Firearms Safety Certificate. Two time slots planned, starting at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Space is limited. Contact Scott Allen at 507-317-1909 or ricecountypheasants@gmail.com. Scott Allen, ricecountypheasants@gmail.com, 507-317-1909. http://www.pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4061.
Wednesday Wear-- 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
AlAnon-- 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Little Prairie Al Anon-- 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Faribault 50 and Over Singles Social Group-- 11 a.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault.
Bingo-- 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke-- 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Sunday, Sep 08
Sunday supper-- 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Monday, Sep 09
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
Tuesday, Sep 10
Faribault Christian Women's Connection-- 11:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Truckers Inn/Super America, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Buffet luncheon, special feature and guest speaker. Cost is $10 at the door with cash or check. RSVP: email faribaultcwc@gmail.com or call Karla Jo at 332-7261.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic-- 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Northfield Legal Clinic-- 2-4:30 p.m., Free, walk-in legal assistance for Cannon Valley region residents who meet income guidelines. 612-752-6677, vlnmn.org. Contact rmorey@northfieldumc.org to volunteer.
Legion Wing Night-- 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Rice County Republicans-- 6 p.m., Truckers Inn/Speedway, 2519 Lyndale Ave., Faribault. Monthly meeting. Call Kathy Dodds 507-334-5390
DivorceCare Class-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Sertoma Club of Faribault-- 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic-- 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal At The Community Cafe-- 4:30-6 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, fruit, relishes, chips, cookie
Loved Ones Surviving Suicide meeting-- 6-8 p.m., District One Hospital administration offices, 200 State Ave. Contact Laura Sterling at 507-334-9661.
Open gym-- 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
ACOA meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre-- 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous-- 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
Wednesday, Sep 11
Faribault Farmers Market-- 1:30-5 p.m., Central Park, 6th St. and 3rd Ave. NW. Seasonal produce, fresh eggs, plants, made-from-scratch baked goods and artisan designs.
Burger night on the grill-- 5-7 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW.
Euchre-- 6:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. All are welcome; no membership required.
Al Anon-- 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.
St. Vincent de Paul-- 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting-- 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Bingo-- 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Overeaters Anonymous-- 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Tutoring for adults-- 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.