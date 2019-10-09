Police allege cameras hid at Mall of America dressing rooms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police are investigating a Minnesota man who allegedly hid cameras inside dressing rooms at the Mall of America in Bloomington and another Minneapolis area shopping mall.
The 41-year-old Elk River man has not been charged. The Star Tribune reports details were contained in a search warrant affidavit.
The affidavit alleges the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone.
Authorities allege the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21. He was arrested in September with help from a store manager.
According to the affidavit, the suspect would mount a fake shelf to fitting room walls at the Mall of America with cameras mounted under the shelves.
Bloomington police learned that police also were investigating a hidden camera found at the Maplewood Mall.
Man charged in politically motivated road rage incident
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been charged in Minnesota with allegedly showing a handgun to another driver during a road rage fit over a political bumper sticker on her vehicle.
KFGO radio reports that 27-year-old Joseph Schumacher, of Bismarck, North Dakota, was charged Wednesday with carrying weapons without a permit, the unlawful transportation of firearms and disorderly conduct.
Moorhead, Minnesota, police say a woman reported she was driving Monday when Schumacher pulled up and began yelling about her sticker supporting Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren. Authorities say he pointed to his sticker supporting President Donald Trump and later flashed the gun.
Police tracked down Schumacher at a nearby restaurant. He was wearing a Trump 2020 cap. The complaint says he had two loaded guns in his vehicle.
Schumacher told police he was flirting with the woman and denied holding up a gun.