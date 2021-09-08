Rita Ward

Rita Ward was named grand champion at county fairs in Steele County, Winona County and Fillmore County for her five-piece women’s suit. (Submitted photo)

Winning grand champion, or best of show, at three county fairs was a lifelong dream for Rita Ward, who taught herself how to sew by reading the "Reader's Digest Complete Guide to Sewing" and other publications. "Once a 4-H'er, always a 4-H'er" is her motto, and now she enters in the open class to help keep the county fairs alive and interesting to the public.

The comments Ward received on her five-piece women's suit (hat, suit jacket, silk blouse, skirt and dress pants) from the Winona County, Fillmore County, and Steele County judges at their respective state fairs included:

  • Outstanding workmanship
  • Absolutely beautiful
  • Colors are just lovely together
  • All finishes superbly done
  • Grandma's button on the hat was priceless

Ward also won a $25 gift certificate from the Steele County Free Fair.

Recommended for you

Load comments