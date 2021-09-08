Winning grand champion, or best of show, at three county fairs was a lifelong dream for Rita Ward, who taught herself how to sew by reading the "Reader's Digest Complete Guide to Sewing" and other publications. "Once a 4-H'er, always a 4-H'er" is her motto, and now she enters in the open class to help keep the county fairs alive and interesting to the public.
The comments Ward received on her five-piece women's suit (hat, suit jacket, silk blouse, skirt and dress pants) from the Winona County, Fillmore County, and Steele County judges at their respective state fairs included:
- Outstanding workmanship
- Absolutely beautiful
- Colors are just lovely together
- All finishes superbly done
- Grandma's button on the hat was priceless
Ward also won a $25 gift certificate from the Steele County Free Fair.