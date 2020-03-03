Thursday, Mar 05
Northfield Rotary Club: noon, Northfield United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St. Guests are invited to dine and hear the guest speaker of the week. http://www.northfieldrotary.org.
Cribbage: 1 p.m., FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield. Play with a great group.
Big Book Group AA meeting: 5:30 p.m., Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Healing and Reparations from an Indigenous Perspective: 7-8:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. W, Northfield. Jim Bear Jacobs, Minnesota Council of Churches director of community engagement and racial justice, will speak on healing and reparations from an Indigenous perspective. In our conversation we will discuss how a church can wrestle with questions of reparations, and what justice might look like as it relates to our Native American neighbors. Jacobs is a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican Nation, an American Indian tribe in central Wisconsin. He has degrees in pastoral studies and Christian theology and has served various churches as youth minister, adult Christian educator, and director of men’s ministries. He is parish associate at Church of All Nations Presbyterian Church. He is a cultural facilitator in the Twin Cities and works to raise the public’s awareness of American Indian causes and injustices. The event is open to the public, and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact refreshments. Julie Zdenek, julie.zdenek@gmail.com, 618-698-4870. https://stjohnsnorthfield.org/congregational-life/women/programs/.
Third Tradition Al-Anon: 7:45 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Friday, Mar 06
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Unity on Division AA meeting: 10:30 a.m., Fridays at Main Street Church, 713 Division St.
Junior Recital: 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Clara Brown, violin. For more information, contact Barbara Barth, barth@stolaf.edu, 5077863568. http://wp.stolaf.edu/calendar/events/.
AA Third Tradition Group: 8 p.m., first Friday of the month is a speaker meeting that’s open to the public. Remaining Fridays are Step and Tradition meetings. All are at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Open Speaker Meeting: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal in Northfield.
Junior Recital: 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield. Lacy Williams (soprano) and Noel Patterson Jr. (baritone)
Goodsell Observatory Open House: 9:30-11:30 p.m., Goodsell Observatory, Carleton College, One N. College St. Open telescope viewing if skies are clear. http://go.carleton.edu/observatory.
Saturday, Mar 07
Wednesday Wear: 9 a.m.-noon, Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: 9:30 a.m., 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Open Stitching: 10 a.m.-noon, Northfield Yarn, 314 Division St. 507-645-1330.
Little Prairie Al-Anon: 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E. 130th St., Dundas. Use the west side lower level entrance.
Thursday’s Table: 5-6:30 p.m., Northfield Community Resource Center dining room, 1651 Jefferson Parkway. All welcome to dine for free. The event is sponsored by Northfield Community Action Center. See the menu at communityactioncenter.org/programs/feeding.
Trivia Mafia: 7-8:30 p.m., Loon Liquors Distillery, 1325 Armstrong Road #165, Northfield. Teams are designed for one to six players. Prizes are awarded. For more information, email info@triviamafia.com or call 612-868-4070. http://triviamafia.com.
As You Are AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Saturdays at the Buddhist Meditation Center. Enter from the back of building.
Sunday, Mar 08
Junior Recital: 3:15-4:15 p.m., St. Olaf College — Studio A/Skifter Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Grace Pugh, violin.
Junior Recital: 4:30-5:30 p.m., St. Olaf College — Boe Memorial Chapel, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Samuel Long, organ.
Junior Recital: 7-8 p.m., St. Olaf College — Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield. Amanda Staab, horn.
Monday, Mar 09
Tradition Five Al-Anon: 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Use the lower level parking lot north side, entrance center door.
Type 1 Diabetes Support Group: 6:30 p.m., Northfield Middle School Media Center. For families and children with Type 1 diabetes.
Closed Big Book Study: 8 p.m., AA Third Tradition Group will meet at 416 Oddfellows Lane, across from Malt-O-Meal.
Tuesday, Mar 10
Northfield Sertoma Club: 7-8 a.m., Northfield Golf Club, 707 Prairie St. Guests and potential members are welcome to hear the speaker of the week. An ASL interpreter is available at most meetings.
Baby story time: 10 a.m., Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St. For babies birth-24 months and their caregivers. Books, songs, rhymes and movement that build early literacy skills will be available. There will be plenty of time to socialize and play. Siblings are welcome.
Caregiver Support Group: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Three Links Care, 815 Forest Ave., Northfield for the Alzheimer’s Association monthly caregiver support group meeting. The group is facilitated by trained facilitators and are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. Call 507-664-8858. Pam Tidona, pam.tidona@threelinks.org, 507-664-8800. http://threelinks.org.
COWS (Conversations on the Wonders of Science): 6 p.m., The Hideaway, 421 Division St. S, Northfield. There will be a short science presentation followed by discussion. cows-science-cafe.weebly.com.
Open mic: 8-11 p.m., The Tavern Lounge, 212 Division St., Northfield.
Pet Grief Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. Anyone who has lost a pet is welcome to share pictures and stories of your fur baby and find support in your grief journey. Call 507-645-9480.
Wednesday, Mar 11
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting: 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank — second floor, 1605 Heritage Drive, Northfield. For more information, contact Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
Closed AA Meeting for Women-Step Sisters of Northfield: noon, 300 Union St. Use the Third Street entrance.
Wednesday Wear: 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items will be on-hand. All items are free, and donations are accepted.
Workaholics Anonymous 12-step Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield. For those who are finding balance in their life with work and other activities and the journey of finding ways to understand ourselves and how to manage our life and time, arriving at peace and contentment and good relationships. For more information, contact Diane, 651-470-7367.