Maybe you’re not much of an athlete. That’s OK. But perhaps you can appreciate the endurance of world-class, long-distance runners. For many of us, a 30-minute stroll may seem like vigorous exercise. So imagine the hours of training it must take for world-class runners to make a marathon look so easy and effortless! They have built up such stamina that even the muscles on their faces are completely relaxed.
Perhaps you’ve heard the statement “Life is not a sprint; it’s a marathon.” Although the pace of life is quite a bit different, many of the rules of running still apply.
The writer to the Hebrews counsels you: “And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us” (Hebrews 12:1). That means to live your life with the knowledge that this is not a test of your speed but of your endurance. Your spiritual stamina is going to be challenged. Satan tries to lead you off the track marked out for you by God’s Word. Voices from society try to seduce you to take a pleasant detour. Voices from within your own mind scream at you to quit, to give up, or to take up the race later in life. But these are the voices of the enemies, and they desire nothing less than to see you fail. Do not listen to them.
Listen instead to the voice of your heavenly Father, who loves you and has given you the victory through Christ Jesus our Lord. With these words he is cheering you on to that certain victory. “Don’t stop. Keep running with perseverance the race I have marked out for you! You’re on the right track!”
Even world-class athletes receive encouragement and nourishment along the marathon course, and so it so for the Christian who runs the great race of faith. You receive encouragement and nourishment as you hear, read, study and meditate of God’s Word. Through his Word and sacraments, your loving Father silences the enemy voices that try to dissuade you. He drowns them out when he announces: “Your sins are forgiven! My Son paid for them all with the blood he shed.” He lifts your spirits and makes you feel light on your feet when he declares: “You are righteous!” He renews your hope when he promises: “I will give you the crown of life” (Revelation 2:10).