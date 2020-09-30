With two games remaining in the regular season, the Northfield boys soccer team has lost its advantage in the race for the Big 9 Conference title with Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Mankato West.
The Scarlets took a 1-0 lead at halftime with Andrew Franke's goal, and the Raiders were able to fight back in the second half with a goal from senior Grant Roney. A second goal for either team was missing from the remainder of the 80-minute game, and without overtime this year, it ended in a draw.
Moving forward, Northfield travels to play at Winona on Friday and then hosts Austin in its final regular-season game of the year Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Austin now sits three points behind Northfield in the Big 9 standings, but has three games remaining with Friday's clash against Mankato East, the game against Northfield and then a contest against Winona that was originally scheduled for Sept. 18 and has yet to be rescheduled.