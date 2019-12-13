In this July 28, 2001 file photo, Danny Aiello poses for a photo at Gigino restaurant in New York. Aiello, the blue-collar character actor whose long career playing tough guys included roles in â€œFort Apache, the Bronx,â€ “The Godfather, Part II,” â€œOnce Upon a Time in Americaâ€ and his Oscar-nominated performance as a pizza man in Spike Leeâ€™s “Do the Right Thing,” has died. He was 86. Aiello died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 after a brief illness, said his publicist, Tracey Miller. (AP)