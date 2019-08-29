Adam Thielen’s (19) Thursdays usually are busy. The star wide receiver has a full practice with the Minnesota Vikings as they implement their game plan for the upcoming opponent. Thielen’s football those days isn’t limited to working out with his teammates, though. This season, he’s hosting “Thursdays With Thielen,” which basically is a chili-fest across the nation focused on the cuisine of cities teams playing in the Thursday night game represent. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)