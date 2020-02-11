The calendar of events is a daily feature of the Faribault Daily News. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit faribault.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Baby Stop• 10:30-11:45 a.m., McKinley Early Childhood Center, 930 Fourth Ave. NW, Faribault. Free class for parents with infants up to 8 weeks. Staffed by lactation consultant, public health nurse and an ECFE parent educator. No registration.
Burger and wings night• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion.
Legion Basket Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Made to order burgers, chicken strips, and Philly cheese steak baskets. All include fries or tater tots.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Beef Stroganoff Dinner• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Meeting• 6 p.m., Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. Open to all members.
Mindful Moments• 6-7 p.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault. Support group for those affected by early-onset dementia. Group meets fourth Thursday of the month; group hosts Memory Cafe social gathering the second Thursday of each month. 507-331-2276.
Friday, Feb. 14
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
School's Out Adventure Days: All Around the World• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Feb. 15 only: free admission with canned food donation.
Basket Suppers• 6-7:30 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Bar bingo• 6 p.m., Grampa Al's, 28 3rd St NW, Faribault.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Al Anon Steps and Tools group• 8-9 a.m., Saturdays, 217 Central Ave. N., backroom. Newcomers welcome.
AlAnon• 9-10 a.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Wednesday Wear• 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Owatonna Youth Bowling• 9-10:30 a.m., For all youth ages 3½ to 19. No experience necessary. Aomw financial assistance may be available. Sign up ahead of time. Stacey, stse608@hotmail.com, 612-636-5454.
Snowshoe and Animal Signs Walk• 10-11:30 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$10/person, $5/member.
Little Prairie Al Anon• 10 a.m., Little Prairie United Methodist Church, 2980 E 130th St., Dundas. Please use the west side lower level entrance.
Bingo• 2 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N, Faribault.
Karaoke• 8:30 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Contact 507-334-7041 for more.
Open skate• 12:30-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Feb. 15 only: free admission with canned food donation.
Free Community Concert• 4 p.m., Saint Luke's Church, 1100 9th Ave. SW, Faribault. Featuring Lakelanders Chorus. Free-will offerings directed to Pregnancy Options.
"Old Guy and the Kid" Musical Performance• 8-11 p.m., Our Place on 3rd, 20 3rd St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Front Line Honors Ceremony• 1-1:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion Post 43, Faribault . A dedicated flag raising along with a list of military personal who have lost their lives during the past month in the war will be honored and read.
FHS Theatre American Legion Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., American Legion Post #43, 112 5th St NE, Faribault. $10 Adults $5 children under 12.
Morristown Breakfast Brunch• 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown.$9 per person, $4 ages six to 10.
Omelet Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW 4th Street, Faribault. Lodge2098@mooseunits.org, 507-334-5012.
Merner Classical Music Concert• 1 p.m., Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault.$10 at the door .
Euchre• 2 p.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 Fourth St. NW, Faribault.
Sunday supper• 5-7:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Open skate• 6-8:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Feb. 15 only: free admission with canned food donation.
Monday, Feb. 17
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
School's Out Adventure Days: Kitchen Science• 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$50/child, $40/member child. h
AlAnon• 1:30-2:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Contact 334-3434.
Break it Down Big Book AA meeting• 6:30 p.m., 217 Central Ave.
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Open skate• 12-3:30 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena, 1816 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Punch cards that have 14 punches can be purchased at the Community Center for $18. Skate rentals available for $3. Feb. 15 only: free admission with canned food donation.
American Legion Executive Board meeting• 6 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Sertoma Club of Faribault• 7-8 a.m., Speedway Truckers Inn, 2519 Lyndale Ave N. ASL interpreter available at most meetings. Richard Hansen, richardh@visionsoftsys.com, 384-7485.
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
Free Meal at The Community Cafe• 4:30-6 p.m., 515 NW 2nd Ave, Faribault. Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, relishes, cookie
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Open gym• 6-9 p.m., Armed Forces Reserve Center, 3000 Airport Dr. W, Faribault. Open gym includes basketball and volleyball. $2.
Bingo• 6 p.m., Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. NW, Faribault. Call 507-334-7041.
ACOA meeting• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Adult Children of Alcoholics and other family dysfunctions.
Pickup doubles tennis• 6:30 p.m., Faribault High School tennis courts. No cost, though players are encouraged to bring a sleeve of tennis balls to share.
Euchre• 7 p.m., Morristown Legion, 101 W Main St. $3, no partner needed.
A Vision 4 U Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous• 7 p.m., 217 Central Ave., Faribault.
The Artaria Quartet• 8:15-9:15 p.m., St. Olaf College - Urness Recital Hall, 1520 St. Olaf Ave, Northfield.
Faribault Noon Exchange Club• 12-1 p.m., Bashers Sports Bar & Grill, 1802 4th St. NW, Faribault. Everyone is welcome.
Walk-In Immunization Clinic• 1-4 p.m., Rice County Public Health Nursing Service, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. For children and adults without insurance coverage for vaccines and for children 18 and younger on MA. Subject to availability. Call 507-332-6111.
Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE. Fried chicken wings with various sauces.
Storytime• 6:30 p.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
DivorceCare Class• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, Faribault. Jennifer David, 507-210-6339.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Women, Infants and Children Clinic• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Free, 320 NW Third St. Faribault. Open for voucher pickup. Spanish and Somali interpreters available.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Community Resource Bank - 2nd Floor, 1605 Heritage Dr, Northfield. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@community-resourcebank.com, 507-645-3110.
St. Vincent de Paul• 9 a.m., 617 Third Ave. 507-334-2100. 9-11 (clothing) and 1-3 (groceries). Pantry days are the second and fourth Fridays and the fourth Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Closed on pantry day mornings. Clothing donations accepted.
Lunch and Learn: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!• 12-2 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Molly Olson, olson@rbnc.org, 507-332-7151.$12, $10 members.
Faribault Rotary Club Meeting• 12:15 p.m., The Inn at Shattuck-St. Mary's.
Wednesday Wear• 1-6 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church. Clothing, shoes and some household items. All items are free, donations accepted.
Tutoring for adults• 6-8 p.m., Washington Community Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Individualized tutoring in math, reading or writing. No registration necessary.
Overeaters Anonymous• 6-7 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault.
Bingo• 6-8 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Storytime• 10:30 a.m., Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault. 30 minutes of stories, songs and fun. For youth ages birth to six with an actively participating adult caregiver. Deni Buendorf, 507-334-2089.
Al Anon• 7-8 p.m., Faribault Alano Club, 217 Central Ave. Newcomers welcome. Call 507-344-3434.