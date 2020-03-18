There is a nationwide shortage of testing materials for coronavirus and COVID-19, and it’s affecting area hospitals and clinics. After a memo from the Minnesota Department of Health called for local health care facilities to use materials judiciously, many in the area are limiting their test offerings.
Some that had set up drive-thru testing locations are closing those down, and most are now offering testing only to already admitted patients, staff and few others.
The advisory from the MDH advised hospitals and clinics to focus on testing for the highest priority individuals: hospitalized patients needing acute care, health care workers, and people who live in congregate settings, such as long-term care.
Mayo Clinic
The Mayo Clinic Health System is resistant to the shortage in testing materials, because it has developed its own test in the Mayo lab. That means that drive-thru test sites set up around southern Minnesota will continue to be active.
“We’re closely monitoring supplies,” said Dr. Deepi Goyal at Mayo. “We’ve been fortunate so far in that we’ve been able to maintain supplies of swabs to ensure that appropriate patients can get tested. We have had some delays with reagents and other supplies that can affect how quickly the test results are available, but so far, we have been able to maintain turnaround times of 72 hours.”
The region’s first drive-thru setting was launched in Rochester at the same time Mayo was developing its own test to detect the virus in clinical samples — typically collected via oral and nasal swabs.
Testing sites currently set up in this region include: Mankato, New Prague, Fairmont, Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing. Patients need to call first to their Mayo Clinic Health System primary care clinic for a pre-screening over the phone before showing up to a testing location.
Mankato Clinic
Before the advisory from the MDH, Mankato Clinic was operating drive-thru testing facilities, but the organization will now cease that operation, instead only providing testing as recommended by the MDH guidelines.
The Minnesota Department of Health is advising people to treat their symptoms at home. Mankato Clinic is still answering a COVID-19 hotline at 507-389-8548. Patients experiencing a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath and in need medical care, can call the hotline to speak with a nurse. If medical care is necessary, the patient will receive instructions on how to receive care.
“In response to the pandemic, Mankato Clinic is designating the North Mankato Clinic as a respiratory clinic,” a March 18 release said. “After calling the COVID-19 hotline, all patients who need medical care for respiratory symptoms will be directed to the North Mankato Clinic where they can be evaluated by a health care provider. Consolidating care for patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to one clinic is an effective strategy to control the spread of the virus.”
River’s Edge
River’s Edge in St. Peter indicated early on that it would perform only limited testing for those who had a fever or cough and had recently traveled to COVID-19 prevalent areas.
But in light of the new guideline from the MDH, the hospital will only do tests as recommended for already admitted patients, health care workers and those in congregate settings.
Ridgeview
Ridgeview Medical Center has locations in Le Sueur, Belle Plaine and Waconia. Previously, the clinic was partnering with Carver County to set up a hotline and provide COVID-19 testing at special drive-thru locations.
However, after the MDH advisory the company’s policy changed: “Due to a national shortage of COVID-19 test kits and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, Ridgeview and other Minnesota hospitals are restricting COVID-19 testing to patients admitted or needing admission to one of its hospitals and patients from skilled nursing facilities.”
A release sent out by Carver County and Ridgeview March 17 noted that the county and medical center are suspending medical testing “at least for the near term.”
Allina
Allina Health operates hospitals in Faribault and Owatonna, and was previously providing testing at all its facilities, encouraging patients to call ahead. But after the advisory from the state, it, too, ended outpatient testing for COVID-19. Patients who require hospitalization may still be tested. In addition to the most critically ill, our health care providers will continue to have access to testing, if needed.”
External Communications Advisor Tim Burke said March 18, “Just like everyone else in the state our testing is restricted … The only folks getting tested are folks already in the hospital or being admitted in the emergency room. Otherwise, patients should stay home if they think they’re sick and call in and get information on where to go from their providers.”
Allina also offers a free online COVID-19 screening interview on its website, available 24/7; it takes about 15 minutes to complete.
Northfield Hospital
From the start, Northfield Hospital + Clinics has reserved testing “for symptomatic patients who are hospitalized; health care and emergency workers who may have been exposed and we need to confirm or challenge their diagnosis; and long-term care residents who are symptomatic and ill,” according to Director of Communications Betsy Spethmann.
As this is mostly in line with the MDH’s guidelines, the hospital intends to continue using that policy.