State health officials say 13 more Minnesotans have died from COVID-19, putting the total to 1,249 since the pandemic began. However, the daily counts of people hospitalized or needing intensive care continues to show a recent trend of plateauing.
The Health Department on Thursday reported 411 people currently hospitalized, down 16 from Wednesday. There were 196 people in intensive care, roughly the same as in the past week and down to levels from about a month ago.
Hospitalizations and intensive care cases are closely watched by state officials as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it does not overwhelm the health care system.
In south central Minnesota, Rice County has the most confirmed cases, now at 604, including three deaths. Steele County is next with 173 confirmed and no deaths, while Blue Earth County has 157 confirmed and one death. Le Sueur County has 50 confirmed and one death; Nicollet County 93 confirmed and 11 deaths; Waseca County 32 confirmed and no deaths; Goodhue County 86 confirmed and seven deaths; Brown County 18 confirmed and two deaths; and Sibley County 25 confirmed and one death.
Public Health officials in Rice County noted that at least part of the recent spike in cases in the area can be attributed to a higher rate of testing. Area businesses who are screening employees each time they arrive for work is also contributing to the higher number of confirmed cases, officials said.
In Nicollet County, the death toll is higher due to impact on the elderly community. At least one assisted living facility in the county reported a couple dozen cases, though it did not report the number of deaths from its facility. All deaths in the county have been to residents in their 80s or 90s.
The newest counts come a day after a key state official cautioned the coronavirus could surge again in the fall and winter along with influenza.
The state’s COVID-19 response this spring to minimize indoor contact in restaurants, bars and other gathering spaces effectively eliminated the typical influenza season, Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, said Wednesday.
As people return to social spaces, the state is likely in the fall to face influenza and COVID-19 cycles together. “That will make it more challenging,” she said.
Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the state would increasingly rely on the “good decisions” of individual Minnesotans to wear masks, keep their distance in public and take other measures to keep themselves and their neighbors safe as restrictions ease.
COVID-19 curbs took a major step back Wednesday with Gov. Tim Walz letting a host of businesses reopen — including indoor bar and restaurant service at limited capacity.
While there has been a recent, positive trend in hospitalizations and ICU cases, health officials cautioned people not to be complacent. Malcolm warned that the virus remains unpredictable and that Minnesotans should prepare for "many more months of the disease being present in our communities."
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota hit 29,316 Thursday. In about 85 percent of those cases, people have recovered to the point they no longer need to be isolated.
Among the deaths, more than 80 percent involve people living in long-term care, nearly all had underlying health problems.
Meatpacking hot spots remain
Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.
In southwestern Minnesota’s Nobles County, where an outbreak hit Worthington’s massive JBS pork plant, about 1 in 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19. In mid-April, there were just a handful of cases.
By Wednesday, there were 1,602 confirmed cases, although the increases are coming at a much slower rate than earlier in the epidemic.
The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since partially reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.
Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.
An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Thursday, confirmed cases were at 2,088 with 17 deaths.
Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.
On Thursday, the Health Department reported 540 people have now tested positive in the county.
While the counts in those counties are high relative to their population, officials say the growth in new cases in those areas appears to be stabilizing.
Mower County in southern Minnesota, another county with a large meatpacking presence, is becoming a hot spot.
Mower County has jumped the past few weeks, reporting a total of 604 positive COVID-19 cases with two deaths as of Thursday. The Rochester, Minn., Post-Bulletin reported recently that two meat plants in Austin, Minn., are seeing COVID-19 cases rise rapidly.
No guidance yet on K-12 school year
Minnesota health officials this week said K-12 public school leaders should still be preparing multiple scenarios to start the school year.
Ehresmann said her agency and the Education Department are in consultation about how the coronavirus could affect the next school year. It could be midsummer before districts learn if they’ll have to continue distance learning or can reopen their buildings.
“Part of the goal is to make sure that there are options available for the fall so that there is time to plan,” she said, “so that we can be nimble if we have to make adaptations given a change in how the virus behaves.