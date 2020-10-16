In a matchup between a pair of undefeated Gopher Conference teams Thursday night, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown eased past Bethlehem Academy 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 in Waterville.
For the Class A No. 2 Buccaneers (3-0), senior Toryn Richards paced the offense with 19 kills, and received offensive support from Kylie Pittmann (12 kills), Lindsay Condon (five kills), Alex Huess (four kills), Riley Sammon (three kills) and Ellie Ready (two kills). Ready also racked up 50 assists to direct the offensive attack, and Pitmann nailed 10 aces.
Defensively, Richards was credited with 46 digs, Pittmann accumulated 20 digs, Autumn Taylor added 10 digs and Ready tallied 10 digs. Additionally, Sammon soared for a team-high three solo blocks, while Ready and Huess each finished with a pair of solo blocks.
For the Cardinals (2-1), Brianna Radatz lunged for 20 digs, Kate Trump pitched in 10 digs and Mia Potter added nine digs, while Kennedy Tutak rose up for three solo blocks. Offensively, Tutak and Trump both finished with a team-high five kills, and Reagan Kangas dished out a team-high nine assists.
"Tonight was a tough loss against a top conference opponent," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We started the night off with low energy and little communication — unforced errors were also high in game one. We serve received well against a very tough serving team. We were able to attack holes in their offense at times and served well as a team. We will get to see WEM again later in the season and look forward to a rematch."