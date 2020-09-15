Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Northfield traveled to Rochester on Thursday afternoon for a triangular against Rochester Century and Mankato West.
In the girls race, Northfield and Rochester Century tied for first place with 34 points, while Mankato West finished a distant third with 61 points. Northfield senior Nicole Theberath was the fastest individual at the race, while eighth-grader Anna Forbord finished third.
Junior Clara Lippert also sped to eighth, Adriana Fleming came home in 12th and Claire Bussman rounded out the scoring positions in 12th.
In the boys race, the Panthers powered to first with 22 points, the Raiders finished second with 49 points and the Scarlets were third with 66 points. Senior Martin Brice led the way for Northfield in second place individually, while sophomore Nathan Amundson was fifth, senior Sam Folland 14th, Nikolas Stoufis 15th and Robby Swenson 16th.
Both teams are back on the course Wednesday afternoon at Northfield Middle School against Red Wing and Rochester John Marshall.