Thursday, Nov 28
Men’s Cards • 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL)• 9:30 a.m., River of Life Lutheran Church, 830 Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Exercise program for those 55 and older. For question or to register, call Jan Sheady, phone: 507-330-2973.
Wood Engravers’ Network Triennial• 1-5 p.m., at Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring sixty-four wood engravings by thirty-seven artists including Joel Moline of St. Peter.
Friday, Nov 29
Black Friday Sale• 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at St. Peter Thrift & Consignment Store, 401 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Pfeffer• 1:30 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter.
Saturday, Nov 30
Small Business Saturday• 12 a.m., Small Business Saturday downtown and throughout St. Peter. Browse the shops and boutiques.
Black Friday Sale• 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at St. Peter Thrift & Consignment Store, 401 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Sunday, Dec 1
The Noteables Concert, Come to the Music• 4 p.m., at Le Sueur Henderson Middle School Auditorium, 901 E. Ferry, Le Sueur. Refreshments will be served after concert.
Game Day• 12 p.m., Chankaska Creek Ranch And Winery, 1179 E Pearl St, Kasota. Games available or bring your own.
Riverblenders to present “Holiday Harmony”• 7:30 p.m., at Church of St. Peter, 1801 Broadway, St. Peter. The Minnesota Valley Sweet Adelines chorus will perform as a special guest. Each chorus will perform separately, and quartets from each chorus will also perform. In addition, the two choruses will jointly perform several Christmas season songs. Tickets for adults $10.
Monday, Dec 2
Ewenique Quilt Guild• 7-8 p.m., St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 427 W Mulberry St. Everyone with an interest in quilting, from novice on up, is invited to visit for fellowship, quilting tips and refreshments. Contact Joni Neiman, 507-340-1591. Joni.neiman@gmail.com
Tuesday, Dec 3
Medicare Training Sessions• 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Bridge and 500• 1:15-2:15 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 219, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Wednesday, Dec 4
Surplus Breads• 8:30 a.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm 219, 600 S. 5th St., St. Peter. Free surplus breads, rolls and pastries from St. Peter Co-op, River Rock Cafe and Family Fresh Market for seniors.
Lorie Line Holiday Concert• 7 p.m., at St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center, 2121 Broadway Ave., St. Peter.
Thursday, Dec 5
Men’s Cards• 1-3 p.m., at St. Peter Community Center, Rm. 215, 600 S. 5th St, St. Peter.
Free Medicare Counseling• 2-4 p.m., at St. Peter Senior Center, 600 S. 5th St., Suite 219, St. Peter. They help people with Medicare, supplemental insurance, Medicare Savings Programs, prescription drug coverage, forms assistance and much more. Appointments not necessary, drop-ins are welcome.
