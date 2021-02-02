THURSDAY, FEB. 4

Burnsville, Eastview, Northfield nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 1:30 p.m.

Winona boys hockey at Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

Northfield boys swimming and diving vs. Rochester John Marshall, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Northfield wrestling at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

Northfield gymnastics at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Winona girls basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Northfield boys basketball at Winona, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

Albert Lea boys swimming and diving at Northfield, 10 a.m.

Northfield, Rochester Mayo dance at Albert Lea, 1:30 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 8

Mankato East boys basketball at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

Eastview, Northfield, Prior Lake nordic ski at Hyland Lake Park Reserve, 2:35 p.m.

Hastings, Northfield, Rochester John Marshall alpine ski at Welch Village, 5 p.m.

Mankato East, Rochester John Marshall wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Faribault gymnastics at Northfield, 6 p.m.

Northfield girls hockey at Austin, 7:15 p.m.

Austin boys hockey at Northfeld, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

Austin, Forest Lake wrestling at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Faribault boys swimming and diving vs. Northfield, 6 p.m. (virtual)

Albert Lea girls hockey at Northfieldm 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

Northfield boys hockey at Mankato West, 7:15 p.m.

Northfield girls basketball at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

Eastview, Northfield, Prior Lake nordic ski at Valleywood Golf Course, 11 a.m.

Faribault, Northfield dance at Owatonna, 1 p.m.

Rochester Century boys basketball at Northfield, 5 p.m.

Rochester Century gymnastics at Northfield, 6 p.m.

